Special screening of Bristol neurodivergence film held

A draft of the film was shown to children, teachers and council members

Children have taken part in special screening of a new film that aims to help educate pupils on neurodiversity.

Murmuration Community Therapy, a non-profit organisation based in Bristol, is making the film in partnership with the city council.

A viewing on 12 January included neurodivergent children, parents, a teacher, parents and the filmmaker - who was keen to get some feedback.

Tamara, 11, who watched the film, said: "It's absolutely amazing".

She has dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder [ADHD], autism spectrum disorders [ASD] and dyscalculia.

"It kind of just sums up the whole of how people are just different now, and now we have figured out all about these different neurodivergence," Tamara said.

The idea is to screen the video across Bristol schools to encourage understanding and empathy.

Tamara (pictured third from the left) said she really enjoyed the film

Co-director Poppy Villierezz said there is "a crying need" to help these children who have "a higher incidence of experiencing bullying".

The film, also previewed by members of the council, includes children aged 11 to 13 talking about their school experiences and how they try to fit in with the world around them.

Ms Villierezz said there is very little support for neurotypical children to become more flexible and respectful around other neurotypes, which can result in bullying and social difficulties at school.

She hopes the film, which was commissioned by the special educational needs and disabilities [SEND] team at Bristol City Council, will bridge that gap between pupils.

Ms King said the film should be shared at a "teacher training level"

Former teacher Lavinia King, who has a dyslexic son and attended the screening, said there was no resource like this when she was teaching in 2010.

"The film was wonderful, it should be shared at a teacher training level," she said.

"I think that if you speak to most teachers, SEND is part of what we're trained in, it's such a tiny aspect.

"I feel passionately strong about normalising divergence in schools."

Ms Villierezz said she was "excited" for the group to see the film

Ms Villierezz added: "This video is being created to meet what is a crying need in this city and probably across the country.

"It was really exciting to see the group watch the draft."Murmuration Community Therapy has now launched a crowdfunding scheme to help fund the film's release.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk