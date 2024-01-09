Special story time programs to be held at Reading District Libraries

Jan. 9—Reading District Libraries is partnering with the Berks County Intermediate Unit to host a series of special story time events aimed at connecting families with important community resources.

The Community Play Dates will be held at several libraries and are designed for kids ages 3 to 5. They will include story time and play time, as well as self-directed learning stations.

While kids listen to stories or play, their parents will get a chance to speak with members of the BCIU's early intervention team to learn about the services they provide.

"We are happy to be able to use story time as a way to connect parents to the resources they need to help their families grow and thrive," Marissa Guidara, youth services district consultant for Reading District Libraries, said in a statement. "Topics for Community Play Dates could include socio-emotional skills, Pennsylvania early childhood learning standards and sensory inclusive tools, which are integrated into the story time environment that kids are familiar with."

The Community Play Dates will be held at:

—Boyertown Community Library on Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and March 8 at 11:30 a.m.

—Fleetwood Area Public Library on Jan. 12, March 1 and March 22 at 9:30 a.m.

—Hamburg Community Library on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m.

—Kutztown Community Library on Feb. 5 and March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

—Mifflin Community Library on Jan. 23, Feb. 20 and March 19 at 10 a.m.

—Spring Township Library on Jan. 16 and March 12 at 5:30 p.m.

—West Lawn-Wyomissing Hills Library on Feb. 29 and April 11 at 11 a.m.

In addition to these Community Play Dates with BCIU, many of the 25 library locations in Berks County offer sensory inclusive story times and activities with other community partners and agencies. For more information on library programming, go to berkslibraries.org/events.