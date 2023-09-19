SPECIAL-TEDFORD-KENT-STATE-PRESSER-PKG_KFSN15938313
After the Fresno State defense came away with eight turnovers at Arizona State, it was no surprise to see one of the Bulldogs named Defensive Player of the Week in the Mountain West.
After the Fresno State defense came away with eight turnovers at Arizona State, it was no surprise to see one of the Bulldogs named Defensive Player of the Week in the Mountain West.
The Huskies are blasting opponents with what may be college football's best offense, so why aren't they getting any love? Plus, we dig into which 3-0 teams could be in trouble in Week 4.
Contestant Matt Walks proves some prizes may be more valuable than others.
Square's current CEO is stepping down, and Jack Dorsey is taking over.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
Young faced a stiff test against a stout Saints defense for his Panthers home debut.
Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 2. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis is well into its fourth day, with no deal in sight. The strike comes as all three automakers have made aggressive moves to retool existing factories to build electric vehicles. Nearly 13,000 workers began picketing Friday at midnight after a deal wasn't reached by the UAW's deadline.
Three Florida players and one Tennessee player will be suspended for the first half of their upcoming games.
'Winning Time' viewers stunned, and disappointed to discover season finale is actually the series finale.
Unity, the popular cross-platform game and media development engine, is on the defensive after receiving intense backlash over a controversial new fee structure, which developers using the platform decried as destructive and unfair. The engine is popular among independent developers as a way to get a game up and running across multiple gaming platforms while minimizing up-front costs.
These players are expected to return to the court in the 2023-24 NBA season after suffering injuries. How should drafters handle them?
There's plenty of star power to be had at forward. Let's examine the fantasy hockey draft landscape at the priority position.
More than 67,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
"Sitting is the opposite of standing/Sitting is the opposite of running around/Sitting is a wonderful thing to do."
Clark is the top bench player for the No. 1 seed Aces.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Save money and energy with this genius dryer vent-cleaning kit that's loved by over 13,000 shoppers.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.