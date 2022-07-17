Special Texas House investigative committee releases Uvalde school shooting report

UVALDE — The first in-depth report on the Uvalde school shooting, released to the public and victims' families Sunday, determined that top-to-bottom failures combined to turn the May 24 attack into the worst school shooting in Texas history.

"Systemic failures and egregious poor decision making" included school officials who failed to follow established safety plans and responding law officers who failed to follow their training for active-shooter situations and delayed confronting the gunman, the 77-page report by a specially created Texas House committee concluded.

"They failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety," the report said of law officers.

Vicente Salazar, whose granddaughter Layla was among the 21 killed in the attack, made no effort to mask his anger after picking up a copy of the report just after noon at the Uvalde community center.

“It’s a solid cover up. It’s a joke," he said. "Texas failed the students. Law enforcement failed the students.”

The report by the three-member House Investigative Committee on the Robb Elementary Shooting compiled details gleaned from interviews with 33 witnesses, all conducted in private during nine hearings in Uvalde and at the Capitol, and 39 other informal interviews. Its release was a milestone in efforts to understand events that grew muddled as the official version of the shooting — as relayed by political leaders and law enforcement — shifted radically in the chaotic days after the attack that left 19 fourth-graders and two teachers dead.

The committee report focused primarily on actions taken by the school before the shooting and law enforcement during the attack, finding significant deficiencies in both.

'Regrettable culture of noncompliance'

Robb Elementary did not adequately prepare for the risk of an armed intruder, the report said.

A 5-foot-tall exterior fence was inadequate to impede an intruder, and "there was a regrettable culture of noncompliance by school personnel" who frequently ignored security procedures by propping doors open and deliberately circumventing locks, the report said.

Administrators and police were aware of the situation but did not treat the infractions as serious. "In fact, the school actually suggested circumventing the locks as a solution for the convenience of substitute teachers and others who lacked their own keys," the report said.

The door to Room 111, where the gunman entered and was killed more than 70 minutes later, had a faulty lock that needed extra effort to ensure that it was engaged, but nobody ordered a repair, the report said.

And although school policy required outside doors to be locked, none of the three doors into the school's west building were locked, giving the gunman unimpeded access.

The committee acknowledged that locking the doors may not have been enough. "But had school personnel locked the doors as the school's policy required, that could have slowed his progress for a few precious minutes — long enough to receive alerts, hide children, and lock doors; and long enough to give police more opportunity to engage and stop the attacker," the report said.

The first police officers entered the school only minutes after the gunman, and any delay could have saved lives, the committee said.

"The attacker fired most of his shots and likely murdered most of his innocent victims before any responder set foot in the building. Of the approximately 142 rounds the attacker fired inside the building, it is almost certain that he rapidly fired over 100 of those rounds before any officer entered," the report said.

'Void of leadership' in police response

The committee outlined what it identified as faulty assumptions and poor decisions by responding law officers, including a failure in leadership.

Trouble began when law enforcement leaders — including Pete Arredondo, chief of the school district's police department, and the commander of the Uvalde Police Department SWAT team — arrived at the school early in the attack, yet failed to take adequate command of the situation, the report said.

The Uvalde district's active-shooter plan directed Arredondo to assume command at the school, but "he failed to perform or to transfer to another person the role of incident commander as directed by the plan.

"The void of leadership could have contributed to the loss of life as injured victims waited over an hour forhelp, and the attacker continued to sporadically fire his weapon," the report said.

In addition, the committee said, a command post could have transformed chaos into order, but nobody ensured that officers inside the school knew that students and teachers had survived the initial burst of gunfire, weretrapped in Rooms 111 and 112, and had called 911 seeking help, the report said.

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from state and federal agencies also failed to step forward and provide needed leadership, the committee found.

"Hundreds of responders from numerous law enforcement agencies — many of whom were better trained and better equipped than the school district police — quickly arrived on the scene" and could have "helped to address the unfolding chaos," the report said.

It concluded: "In this sense, the entirety of law enforcement and its training, preparation, and response shares systemic responsibility for many missed opportunities on that tragic day."

'Same shortcomings' found across Texas

The committee said the impact of its report needs to be felt beyond Uvalde.

"We acknowledge that the same shortcomings could be found throughout the State of Texas. We must not delude ourselves into a false sense of security by believing that 'this would not happen where we live.' The people of Uvalde undoubtedly felt the same way," the report said.

The committee also said its work is not yet done because it has not had questioned all witnesses, the medical examiner reports have not yet been issued, and other investigations are still pending, including by the Texas Rangers and U.S. Department of Justice.

Even so, the committee said it believes its report is the most comprehensive look at the events in Robb Elementary, an important touchstone after the official version of events shifted.

Speaking to reporters and Uvalde citizens at a news conference on May 25, Gov. Greg Abbott praised officers, saying their swift action "to respond to ... and eliminate the gunman" saved lives at Robb Elementary. After news to the contrary trickled out, Abbott said he was livid that his briefing by law enforcement made no mention of the delay.

Another key detail that was mistaken included law enforcement reports that a Robb teacher had propped open an exterior door and left it that way, giving the gunman access to the school. Later reports revealed that the teacher shut the door but that it did not lock.

Preliminary reports that a school resource officer arrived on campus to confront the gunman outside the school also proved to be wrong as further details showed that the officer initially mistook a teacher for the shooter behind the building.

Relying on the Texas Public Information Act, multiple news organizations sought records related to the shooting, including video taken from inside the school and officer bodycam footage. Many of the open-records requests, including those from the American-Statesman, have been denied or are awaiting a decision by the state attorney general's office.

The hallway video that captured the long delay in confronting the gunman was a key piece of evidence, and its release to the public was supported by Abbott, Burrows, DPS officials, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and others who said the footage was essential in understanding what took place during the attack.

But Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee opposed releasing the video, according to a DPS official. Busbee also sent letters to Uvalde officials ordering them to keep the video and other records confidential while investigations continued.

The hallway video, disclosed to the American-Statesman and KVUE, was published last week after extensive internal deliberations by leaders who determined that the newspaper and TV station would not follow the government's lead in keeping the information private. That decision was criticized by those who said it should have been first been made available to the families of victims.

The video's official release also took place Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Uvalde shooting report released by Texas House investigative committee