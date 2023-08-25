Stevens Disposal is offering a special trash collection in the city of Monroe Saturday morning. Trash from this week's storms and flooding must be out by 7 a.m. Saturday to be collected.

“This collaborative effort offers Monroe residents free pickup of flood-damaged items,” the city said.

Some restrictions apply. Carpet must be bundle in 4-foot lengths and be no more than 50 pounds. All trash must be in bags and be no more than 50 pounds. No loose trash, no boxes and no liquids will be accepted. Paneling and drywall should be broken down into sections less than 2 feet by 4 feet; all nails and sharp objects must be removed.

No hazardous or flammable materials will be accepted.

If Stevens is unable to complete all collections Saturday, it will return Aug. 30 to pick up what’s left. Stevens will not return to areas already served.

For more information, visit monroemi.gov.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Special trash pickup Saturday, Aug. 26, in city of Monroe