'A special treat': Poets and artists featured at City Hall during Black History Month

Poets Taomi Ray and Felicia Dennis laugh as Grio Collective Vice President Bill Marable speaks during the ceremony at the second 'Celebrate Black History Month' celebration inside Jackson City Hall on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Poetry readings from members of The Griot Collective of West Tennessee, and a musical performance by Lonita Dickerson marked City Hall's second, weekly celebration of Black History Month on Friday afternoon.

A literary arts organization, The Griot Collective sponsors monthly poetry workshops from September through May and encourages poem appreciation, reading and writing.

Seven poets read their works, emanating various themes including self-love, motivation, anger and pain. Or in Felicia Dennis's case, what it's like growing up in the South.

Singer Lonita Dickerson performs during the second 'Celebrate Black History Month' celebration inside Jackson City Hall on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

A Humboldt native, her poem "South Wind" pays homage to her roots, heritage and great pride Dennis says she takes in being a Southern woman.

"The inspiration came from growing up in the South and just loving the charm of it and learning the history behind it and how it's pretty and ugly at the same time," she said.

Griot Collective Vice President Bill Marable says he chose to read poems that both embody elements of humor but were simultaneously appropriate for the context of Black History Month.

"One of my goals from as far back as elementary school, I always wanted one of my poems to survive long enough for my grandchildren to read it," Marable said.

Grio Collective of West Tennessee Vice President Bill Marable dons jewlery during an interview after the second 'Celebrate Black History Month' celebration inside Jackson City Hall on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

A published poet, Marable says being able to share his poetry at City Hall was "a special treat."

Displayed at The Ned, Lane College students curated accompanying artwork to be paired with each poem.

Audience members record as singer Lonita Dickerson performs during the ceremony at the second 'Celebrate Black History Month' celebration inside Jackson City Hall on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Following the poetry readings, local "Dream Girls" star Lonita Dickerson took to the podium to open with a powerful rendition of Tamela Mann's "Take Me To the King."

"There are so many people in Jackson who are heartbroken and don't see that there's no hope or anything, but there is hope. Just give it all to God and he will help you through whatever situation that you have," Dickerson said.

City Hall will continue to host a different event every Friday at 4 p.m. throughout the remainder of Black History Month.

