Specialty Auto Auction Is Selling A Very Original 1969 Shelby GT350

A Classic Up for Auction.

It's not often that a classic car captures the essence of its era so completely, and yet remains timeless. The 1969 Shelby GT350 is one such vehicle, and it's up for grabs at the upcoming 2023 Fall Auto Auction with Good Guys on September 9, 2023. This Fastback model, identifiable by its VIN 9F02M481546, is one for the true connoisseur.

Manufactured by Shelby, this GT350 model is a real deal, numbers-matching car. The exterior is finished in Black Jade, while the interior is a matching black. The car is in excellent condition and is powered by a 351 engine with a 4-speed transmission.

The GT350 comes with a 9-inch rear and features front disc brakes. It's a very original car that includes both a Marti Report and Shelby Registry documentation. These reports authenticate the car's origin, making it a bona fide collector's item. Unlike many classic cars that have been restored, this Shelby GT350 retains its original interior. This adds an extra layer of authenticity and a tactile connection to its history.

Additional pictures and more detailed information about this classic car will be released soon. The opportunity to own such an authentic and well-documented piece of automotive history is rare. For those who value originality and provenance, this is a chance to acquire a vehicle that offers both in spades.

For collectors and enthusiasts, the upcoming auction presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history that has been well-preserved and well-documented. Mark the date in your calendars; opportunities like this are few and far between.

Specialty Auto Auction is proud to present it’s 2023 Fall Auto Auction with Good Guys on September 9th. The sale is taking place at the Budweiser Events Center located at 5290 Arena Cir, Loveland, CO 80538.

There is still time to consign your car.

Bidding will take place live or on Proxibid at Specialty Auto Auction Inc. Auction Catalog - Specialty Auto Auction Fall Auction Online Auctions | Proxibid

