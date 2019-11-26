Specialty Chemicals Market Size to Reach US$ 301 Bn 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report on "Specialty Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Sales and Forecast, 2019 - 2026"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty chemicals market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 301 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Acumen_Research_and_Consulting_Logo More

Due to significant developments in the construction industry, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East areas are projected to be in huge demand for painting and coating.

Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1631

The factors such as new end-use products, accelerated creativity, demand for efficient and safe chemicals and increasing environmental concerns, the specialty chemicals industry is set to grow at an exponential rate. Specialty chemicals are a specialty category in the international chemical industry with the ability to improve quality delivering special chemicals and polymers. Specialty chemicals are commonly used in various industries, including textiles, printing, household & industrial products, telecommunications, and oil & gas.

Due to their physical and chemical features, the increasing need for these chemicals in the end-user industries has a positive effect on global market growth. The growing population, reduced arable land, increased crop yield requirements, and the building industry are all factors that influence rising specialty chemicals mainly pesticides, construction chemicals, and specialty coatings and surfactants. In contrast, the additives in water supplies are widely used. The use of specialty chemicals in industrial water treatments involves the implementation of more advanced treatment methods such as ion exchange.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/specialty-chemicals-market

Asia Pacific grabs the principle market share whereas in 2018 led by China

Asia Pacific has the largest market share, and the projected to continue its dominance amid the forecast period. Rising demands in major end-user sectors, including manufacturing, automobile, clothing, food, packaging, personal care and electronics, together with rising infrastructure investment is providing adequate sales prospects for specialty chemicals manufacturers, and environmentally friendly products.. Increasing industrial activity will increase demand for specialty chemicals in developing countries such as India and China. The growth of the Asia-Pacific construction sector is driven primarily by the expansion of the service sector, resulting in an increase in demand for office spaces, an increase in residential construction projects, and the inflow of investments from multinationals to develop the industrial base of the region. Such trends are likely to increase demand for paints and coatings, chemical building, adhesives & sealants, and specialty polymers in the area over the forecast period. The cosmetics industry is also seeing high growth in demand in the region, led by increase use of cosmetic products due to rising demand for anti-aging cosmetics from baby boomers and X generation, impact of Western culture on youth, increase employment of women, and continuous development of mass-attracting products. This raises the production of cosmetics in the area, resulting in increased demand for cosmetic chemicals.