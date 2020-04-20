Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics Earns Non-GMO Project Verification

Among the First Enzyme & Probiotics Manufacturers to Earn Designation; 20 Products Verified

CHINO, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, a leading global enzyme and probiotics manufacturer, is pleased to announce it has achieved Non-GMO Project verification for 20 of its enzyme and probiotics products.

The company now has the largest portfolio of enzyme products verified from the Non-GMO Project, which is considered North America's premier third-party verification for non-GMO foods and products.

"Consumers are increasingly demanding clean-label products, and we help our customers meet that demand with our natural, efficacious enzymes and probiotics," said Vic Rathi, CEO and Founder of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "We're happy to work with the Non-GMO Project to ensure consumers know and trust what they are buying."

Immune and gut health probiotics products such as ProbioSEB CSC3™, ProbioSEB Duo™ and ProbioSEB Trio™ are verified. ProbioSEB CSC3™ is a revolutionary shelf-stable blend of three spore-forming probiotics, Bacillus coagulans, Bacillus subtilis, and Bacillus clausii, with prebiotic fructooligosaccharides (FOS).

Specialty's premier digestive blends, DigeSEB™, DigeSEB PB™, and SEB Gluten Relief™, were verified.

Individual enzymes and probiotics were also verified, including AmylSEB FP™ (amylase), CellSEB™ (cellulase), HemiSEB™ (hemicellulase), LactoSEB™ (lactase), Peptizyme SP™ (serrapeptase/serratiopeptidase), SEB Gal™ (alphagalactosidase), SEB Papain USP™ (papain), SEB Pro FP™ (protease), SEBiotic™ (Bacillus coagulans), and SEBrolase™ (bromelain).

Potent vegetarian proteases Vegpanzyme Plus™ and Vegpeptase™ were verified.

And finally, sports nutrition enzyme blends Pepzyme AG™ and Prohydroxy P™ were verified. For athletes and sports enthusiasts alike, these blends promote protein digestion, converting muscles into amino acids to support muscle recovery, gain and formation. They are also useful in meal replacement shakes.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics has 60 years of manufacturing experience, producing enzymes from all four natural origins: plant, fungal, microbial and animal; as well as a full line of probiotics. A true manufacturer, the company offers the shortest lead times and unparalleled technical expertise. Visit SpecialtyEnzymes.com for more information.

The company's group members offer high-quality enzyme-based solutions for many industries, including industrial and residential detergents, automatic dishwasher cleaning agents, personal care products, shampoos, soaps, exfoliants, probiotics for humans and animals, nutritional supplements, beverages, juices, pharmaceuticals, health food, industrial alcohol, animal, fish, and poultry feeds, and natural extracts, industrial and commercial processing, brewing and distilling, textile processing, garment and denim washing process, leather processing, baking, flour milling, food processing, and paper pulp processing.

