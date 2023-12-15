Specialty Florida panther license plates available; money goes toward helping the animal

Florida has a love affair with its native Florida panther. Heck, we even named a hockey team after them.

But Florida panthers are considered an endangered species, and there are only about 120-230 adult panthers in the state.

Well, if you want to help the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund, which raises money for panther-related research, monitoring and conservation efforts, now you can … and show people your love of this majestic animal.

A new "Protect the Panther" specialty license plate is now available to Florida motorists. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked with photographer Carlton Ward and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida to design the new plate. The plate features a photo Ward shot in 2018 of the first female panther documented north of the Caloosahatchee River since 1973, along with her kitten.

You can buy the new plate at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles or check with your local tax collector's office for availability.

According to FWC, the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund has had a "direct positive impact on the FWC’s management and research efforts, resulting in timely, science-based information needed to guide current and future conservation actions for Florida panthers."

The majority of panthers in Florida are found south of Lake Okeechobee.

The new "Protect the Panther" specialty license plate. Proceeds of its sale help the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund, which raises money for panther-related research, monitoring and conservation efforts.

FWC also notes that another way to help panthers is to drive the speed limit, particularly in panther zones, which are in several counties across South Florida to coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross.

For more information about Florida panthers and the FWC’s work to conserve the species, visit MyFWC.com/Panther.

FAU student's quest to find the elusive Florida Panther

Florida Atlantic student Jacob Askin spent the past two years researching and attempting to see one of the state's rarest and most beautiful animals — the endangered Florida panther.

It is the only cougar population in the eastern United States, with about 200 living within a range that includes the Big Cypress National Preserve, Everglades National Park and the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, as well as rural areas of Collier, Hendry, Lee, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Jacob shares the details of his work and how his dramatic encounter unfolded.

Read the full story here. It's for subscribers only, but for a limited time, new subscribers can get full digital access to The Palm Beach Post for only $1 for six months.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida panther specialty license plate to help endangered species