Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Basic, Functional, Bleaching, Process), By Application (Printing, Packaging, Labeling), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879615/?utm_source=PRN







The global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market size is anticipated to reach around USD 28.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. Growing consumer demand for sustainable and high-quality packaging materials is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.



These specialty pulp and paper products help in process improvement, weight reduction, increasing strength, and reducing water requirements thus lowering the production cost.These can be added during different stages of papermaking process including wet end size press or in the drying stage.



Proper and efficient use of these chemicals involves details on addition sequence, knowledge of pH, and conductivity along with components in furnish.



The functional chemical segment is likely to hold a significant market share owing to widespread use of products such as starch, latex, binders, and other agents to enhance the quality of paper. Bleaching chemicals such as sodium hypochlorite, hydrogen peroxide, and enzymes are also gaining popularity as they enhance final brightness of the product and decrease the effluent color.



Increasing demand for high quality paper is expected to augment the consumption of Optical Brightening Agent (OBA) and Fluorescent Brightening Agent (FBA) over the next few years. However, growing awareness regarding toxic nature and impact of these chemicals on the environment are anticipated to negatively impact the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market and restrict the growth over the forecast period.



Ashland, Incorporated; BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.; The Dow Chemical Company; and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. are the leading providers in the market. These companies account for a substantial market share and sale of the specialty pulp and paper products due to high production capacities and superior client base.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Functional chemicals is projected to be the largest product segment and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027

• Increasing demand for high quality paper products is expected to drive the demand for pulp and paper chemicals over the forecast period

• Increasing production cost and rising competition for premium packaging is projected to positively influence the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market growth in the coming years

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest as well as largest emerging regional segment. Growth in retail infrastructure development is expected to support the growing need for packaged good in this region.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879615/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-pulp--paper-chemicals-market-size-share--trends-analysis-report-by-product-by-application-by-region-and-segment-forecasts-2020---2027-301036281.html

SOURCE Reportlinker