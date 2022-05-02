Specifics on Asheville lawsuit settlement: $90,000 back pay, salary increase, promotion

ASHEVILLE - A city employee who sued his employer said Asheville should value committed staff and promote from within because it saves the city money. The point is valid, according to the terms of his out-of-court settlement.

Vaidila Satvika, who suedafter he was passed over for a promotion that attorneys representing the city admitted he qualified for, will receive $90,000 in back pay, a 27% pay increase to $77,500 and a promotion to a Planner III position as part of a settlement, according to his attorney, John Hunter.

In return, Satvika will not seek a new promotion for two years.

Satvika made $61,409 under the job title Urban Planner II, according to a city database. Jessica Morriss, who was hired to the position Satvika applied for—assistant director of transportation—makes $107,006, according to that same data.

"Internal candidates save the city money by not requiring as much resource to go into the hiring process," Satvika said April 27, commenting on the settlement generally.. "They're already up to speed, and they can apply their skills earlier. It promotes more goodwill internally, so that there's a stronger sense of solidarity. It gives the organization options for upward mobility, and in a small city, that can be difficult when departments are small."

The settlement's terms were approved by the city April 26, the Citizen Times previously reported, but the terms were not made public.

Past reporting: City employee passed over for promotion agrees to settlement in lawsuit against Asheville

Deep dive into the lawsuit: In wake of one settlement, Asheville sued by another employee; trial to start April 25

More: Update: Asheville settles federal discrimination lawsuit by female firefighter

Satvika first filed a complaint in December 2018, after he was passed over for a promotion to assistant director of transportation within the transportation department. He argued that the city did not follow its own personnel policy when it hired someone externally to fill the position. His argument was a constitutional one, he wrote in a brief of opposition to a summary judgment.

Story continues

As part of the settlement, he was given a promotion, but not to the position he originally applied for.

Satvika and Hunter spent two days in court with attorneys representing Asheville April 25-26, but the settlement was reached before a jury was brought out.

The paid settlement comes only weeks after another. Earlier in April, Asheville agreed to pay a former high-ranking female firefighter $155,000, ending a federal discrimination lawsuit. She was also represented by Hunter.

"It's important that the city clarify and amend their policies regarding personnel," Satvika told the Citizen Times April 27.

"It's important that we maintain some form of internal preference for internal candidates when we review them for promotions, because the city has a history of this, and it serves a public benefit," he said in reference to the city's personnel policy, which was discussed in court during preliminary motions April 25.

"These people have invested a lot in the community as their long-term home," he said of city employees. "So, when we look at the comprehensive plan and the type of community that we want ... do we want a community of people who run the city that are basically travelers, coming in and out, or are we looking for a staff of employees that is also committed to this community?"

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email coehrli@citizentimes.com or call/text 252-944-6816 for tips.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville employee lawsuit: Back pay, promotion, pay increase