Spectacle grows outside Miami Courthouse where Trump arraignment will take place

MIAMI — A man in a prison costume, another in Uncle Sam's garb and another as a circus barker vied for attention of the media scrum outside the courthouse Tuesday as the spectacle of Donald Trump prepared to become the first former president in the nation's history to face federal criminal charges.

It's the second criminal indictment for Trump who faces charges in New York on state charges. But the stakes are far higher here: Trump faces potentially dozens of years in prison for his alleged mishandling of national security secrets. The spectacle matched the stakes as local, national and international reporters jockeyed for position, and Trump supporters like election-denier Kari Lake sought to whip up the crowd.

On Sunday, Lake hinted at violence warning that if prosecutors “want to get to President Trump,” they’re ”going to have to go through me, and 75 million Americans just like me. And most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA.”

Trump landed in Miami around 3 p.m. Monday and got whisked away by a waiting SUV, the Associated Press reported. He's staying at Trump National Doral in Miami rather than his Mar-a-Lago resort due its proximity to the courthouse.

Encouraging supporters to join a protest

He’s encouraged supporters to join a planned protest at the Miami courthouse Tuesday, where he will face the charges and surrender to authorities.

Trump's indictment represented an assault on "freedom" to Kevin Caldwell of Fort Lauderdale. He stood in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse with a U.S. flag.

“What we are seeing today is a broken America,” Caldwell said. “America is under attack. Our freedoms are under attack.”

Gregg Donovan of Hollywood, California, stood in front of the courthouse' east entrance with a Trump-DeSantis 2024 sign.

'It's gonna make him win'

“It’s gonna make him win," said Donovan, who said he had been on the property since 5 a.m. and then he'll pardon himself.”

Maimi police chief Manuel Morales predicted downtown Miami could see as many as 50,000 protesters. He promised the city would be preparted for unrest and could block streets if necessary.

On Monday evening, Lake, who lost her bid for Arizona governor last fall but became a MAGA star by denying the election's results, drew 600 people to Club 47 in West Palm Beach. She promised to attend a rally to support Trump at the courthouse. Another group, known as Pro-Lifers 4 Trump, also planned to protest there.

Trump's supporters have insisted the federal prosecution in South Florida, along with the felony case that was filed in New York at the end of March, will boost Trump's 2024 White House comeback campaign.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released Tuesday shows President Joe Biden leading Trump by a narrow margin, two percentage points, 34% to 32%. Pollsters said both men have "seen significant erosion among voters due to concerns about Biden’s age and Trump’s legal woes" even as voters listed inflation as their top concern.

More: Supporters, protestors arrive at Miami courthouse for Trump indictment hearing

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ahead of Trump court appearance, Kari Lake whips up protesting crowd