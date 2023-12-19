‘Spectacular’ diamond — nearly 5 carats — discovered in Arkansas park, officials say

Just 10 minutes into his first-ever visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park this spring, Jerry Evans picked up what he thought was a piece of glass and stuck it in his pocket, Arkansas officials said.

“I thought it might be a piece of glass, it was so clear. I really didn’t know,” Evans told Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism officials in a Dec. 19 news release.

Following his visit, Evans was curious about that particular find and eventually sent it to the Gemological Institute of America for identification, the release said.

Several weeks later, Evans learned what he had actually found was a near-colorless diamond.

“When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death!” Evans told park officials.

It turns out he found a 4.87-carat diamond in the shape of a pyramid — the largest diamond registered there since 2020, officials say.

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox said.

According to park officials, more than 75,000 diamonds have been discovered at Crater of Diamonds State Park, which is about 110 miles southwest of Little Rock. Visitors discover one to two diamonds each day, on average, the release said.

