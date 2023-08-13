Spectacular fire at suspected shell manufacturer in Moscow suburb – video

Large fire in the Moscow region of Russia

A large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of the Russian capital on the afternoon of Aug. 13, Mash Telegram channel reports.

Puffs of thick black smoke are rising into the air from the Poligon industrial zone on Doninskoye Highway.

The fire has already spread over 2,700 square meters.

Read also: Retired SBU major general names three factors behind blasts in Russia

According to preliminary information, a fertilizer warehouse is on fire. First, plastic pallets allegedly caught fire, with the fire then spreading to wooden pallets.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

A large-scale explosion occurred on the grounds of the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant on Aug. 9. According to Russian media, the plant was developing a new generation Russian bomber.

Read also: Damaged plant near Moscow was developing next-generation bomber aircraft – report

Videos of shells near the explosion site were also posted online. This may indicate that the "pyrotechnics warehouse" was really a weapons arsenal.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine