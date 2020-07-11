Spectacular photos capture Neowise, one of the brightest comets in decades

Neowise, one of the brightest comets in decades, has brought with it a stunning debris trail this month, delighting skywatchers around the world. Even astronauts aboard the International Space Station have captured the stunning celestial phenomenon, which promises to bring even more spectacular sightings as the month goes on.
During the month of July, the newly-discovered comet Neowise, formally named Comet C2020 F3 NEOWISE by NASA, has been visible in the early hours before sunrise. Early risers have captured already captured breathtaking images of the event.
Read: How to catch a glimpse of Neowise
The event is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience — the comet takes about 6,800 years to complete its path around the sun, according to NASA. Starting this weekend, it will be visible to viewers in the Northern Hemisphere in the evening, just after sunset.
Czech RepublicItaly
#DespertarPlanetario ☀️☄️ Cometa NEOWISE sobre la motaña Hochfeiler en los Alpes 🗻📷 Martin Rietze/SWNS.com pic.twitter.com/jsuRYJblyW
— Planetario de Madrid (@PlanetarioMad) July 10, 2020 French AlpsHungaryInternational Space Station ChinaNew York
Neowise (C/2020 F3) over New York City this morning an hour or so before sunrise. pic.twitter.com/8TfMV0sf1j
— Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) July 9, 2020 SpainTurkeyCanada
Comet NEOWISE and the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🍁! I was up really early for this shot. It's not often that we get the opportunity to see or photograph a comet of this brightness and with a tail. I hope you like it!🤩 https://t.co/BFyxFFw2DE pic.twitter.com/sGZBiEVryM
— Kerry LH💫 (@weatherandsky) July 5, 2020
Comet NEOWISE shining bright this morning in Huron County, Ontario. Visible to the naked eye! Definitely one worth waking up at 3:30 am for. @c2020f3 pic.twitter.com/DO5s9ZyWEn
— Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) July 6, 2020 Arizona
No nearby clouds this morning & wound up with the view I was after with Merriam Crater. On any given day that old cinder cone is perfect—then catching it sharing the horizon with this graceful comet gets kind of goosebumpy for me. (Details in next post) #neowise #cometneowise pic.twitter.com/qIVYCFcoMk
— Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 7, 2020
Comet Neowise photographed in #Tucson about an hour ago! #cometneowise #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/UFYu8Ia0XK
— Sean Parker (@seanparkerphoto) July 8, 2020 Lebanon
Trump visits Florida as state's coronavirus cases climb
Saturday Sessions: Ashley McBryde performs “Sparrow”
Saturday Sessions: Ashley McBryde performs “One Night Standards”