Spectacular photos capture Neowise, one of the brightest comets in decades

Neowise, one of the brightest comets in decades, has brought with it a stunning debris trail this month, delighting skywatchers around the world. Even astronauts aboard the International Space Station have captured the stunning celestial phenomenon, which promises to bring even more spectacular sightings as the month goes on.

During the month of July, the newly-discovered comet Neowise, formally named Comet C2020 F3 NEOWISE by NASA, has been visible in the early hours before sunrise. Early risers have captured already captured breathtaking images of the event.

The event is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience — the comet takes about 6,800 years to complete its path around the sun, according to NASA. Starting this weekend, it will be visible to viewers in the Northern Hemisphere in the evening, just after sunset.

Comet Neowise streaks above Brno, Czech Republic before daybreak on July 10, 2020. / Credit: Miloslav Druckmuller (Brno University of Technology) More

Comet Neowise shining at sunset above the Port of Molfetta in Molfetta on July 11, 2020. / Credit: Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Image More

#DespertarPlanetario ☀️☄️ Cometa NEOWISE sobre la motaña Hochfeiler en los Alpes 🗻📷 Martin Rietze/SWNS.com pic.twitter.com/jsuRYJblyW

French AlpsHungaryInternational Space Station ChinaNew York

Neowise is seen in the eastern French Alps, along with noctilucent clouds, on July 8, 2020. / Credit: Emmanuel Paoly More