Spectacular photos of the super snow moon, the brightest of the year
The biggest, brightest moon of the year made for some beautiful photographs around the world early this week.
The "super snow moon" or supermoon was about 17,000 miles closer to Earth than average on Tuesday, and was full Monday through Wednesday in some areas.
The "snow" name comes from the Old Farmers' Almanac, which notes full moons by seasons. February's full moon is aptly named, as it's the nation's snowiest month, according to data from the National Weather Service.
If you missed this month's supermoon, you can catch another one on March 21. It just won't be quite as big and bright.
Here are some photos of this week's supermoon:
New York, New York
Patterson, New York
Las Vegas
Milwaukee
Naples, Florida
Fort Myers, Florida
Knoxville, Tennessee
Around the world:
