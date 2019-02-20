The "super snow moon" or supermoon was about 17,000 miles closer to Earth than average on Tuesday.

The biggest, brightest moon of the year made for some beautiful photographs around the world early this week.

The "super snow moon" or supermoon was about 17,000 miles closer to Earth than average on Tuesday, and was full Monday through Wednesday in some areas.

The "snow" name comes from the Old Farmers' Almanac, which notes full moons by seasons. February's full moon is aptly named, as it's the nation's snowiest month, according to data from the National Weather Service.

If you missed this month's supermoon, you can catch another one on March 21. It just won't be quite as big and bright.

Here are some photos of this week's supermoon:

New York, New York

The supermoon passes behind the World Trade Center in New York City on Tuesday. More

Patterson, New York

Las Vegas

Milwaukee

Naples, Florida

Fort Myers, Florida

Knoxville, Tennessee

Around the world:

A cross is silhouetted against the full Moon in the Mexico City sky on Feb. 19. More

The supermoon rises next to the Parthenon Temple at the Acropolis archaeological site on Tuesday. More

Related:

Contributing: Doyle Rice. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spectacular photos of the super snow moon, the brightest of the year