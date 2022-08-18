Spectacular show: Northern lights could be visible from Western Pennsylvania

We might be lucky enough to catch a spectacular light show in the northern sky tonight.

Much of Pennsylvania, Ohio and the northern panhandle of West Virginia could catch a glimpse of the northern lights. NOAA, the National Oceanic ansd Atmospheric Administration says several large solar eruptions are heading toward earth.

The size of the blasts could shift the light much farther south than normal.

So, if you have time Thursday night, get away from any sort of city lights and check out the sky to the north. You might get quite the show.

