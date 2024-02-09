Spectacular win! Seminole County man becomes millionaire in Year for Life scratch-off game

A Seminole County man is a millionaire after winning a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Dezerick Kirkland claimed the $1 million prize after purchasing his ticket from the Publix, located at 482 East Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs.

The 43-year-old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum of $640,000.

Read: Orlando-based nonprofit unveils mobile shower facility for homeless kids, young adults

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million, as well as more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes.

Read: National Pizza Day 2024: Deals and freebies on pies from Pizza Hut, Domino’s, others

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games awarded more than $59.5 billion in prizes, created 1,947 millionaires, and has generated more than $18.39 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund.

Read: Kobe Bryant 19-foot statue unveiled at Lakers’ arena

The Florida lottery is responsible for contributing more than $45 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $91.2 billion in prizes and made more than 3,800 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.