The spectator who caused the Tour de France pileup has reportedly fled the country

Time to get le heck out of dodge.

The woman responsible for a dozens-deep pile-up at the Tour de France on Saturday reportedly "got on a flight and is untraceable," after race officials revealed plans to sue her, CBS News reports on Monday.

The excited spectator brought down dozens of cyclists on opening day when her homemade cardboard sign hit German rider Tony Martin in the face, knocking him off his bike and setting off a wave of collisions behind him.

The crash was the first of two on Saturday, which ended with French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe winning the first stage of the 21-stage race.

Tour officials, who tweeted a video requesting spectators "respect the safety of the riders," are suing the woman "so that the tiny majority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone," per CBS News. But first, they'll have to find her.

