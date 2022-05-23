Spectator removed from Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial after shouting ‘this baby is yours’ at Pirates actor

A spectator was reportedly removed from the gallery at the Amber Heard v Johnny Depp defamation trial, after shouting at the Pirates actor.

The ongoing trial resumed, with the Pirates of the Caribbean star expected to be questioned again in court later today (23 May).

According to live reports from Law & Crime, a woman with a baby was removed from the gallery after yelling “this baby is yours” at Depp.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

You can follow along with The Independent’s live blog of the trial here.