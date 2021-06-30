The spectator responsible for the Tour de France crash has reportedly turned herself in

Tour de France. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The spectator responsible for a dozens-deep pileup at the Tour de France on Saturday has been arrested after reportedly turning herself into the police, per People and Sports Illustrated.

As of Monday, authorities were reportedly unable to locate the woman, who appeared to have fled the country amid reports of litigation by race officials. "We are suing this woman ... so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone," said Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault to AFP. The excited spectator accidentally sent a slew of cyclists tumbling on opening day when her homemade cardboard sign hit German rider Tony Martin in the face, knocking him down and setting off a wave of collisions behind him.

The woman remains in custody at a police station in Landerneau, People reports, where the tour held its first four stages.

