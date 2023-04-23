Spectator shot during ‘reckless’ stunt driving show in CT

New Haven police are looking for a suspect who shot a female early Sunday as she fled from a stunt driving show that was getting out of control in a Lowe’s parking lot.

Officers were notified at 1:04 a.m. that a female suffering from a gunshot wound had come to Yale-New Haven Hospital, a police press release said. Police did not confirm the victim’s age as of Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they learned the victim had been with “a large crowd of spectators watching a stunt driving show” in the lot at 115 Foxon Boulevard.

As the “reckless” drivers started to strike pedestrians, the victim ran from the area. She heard a single gunshot and realized she had been struck, police said.

The victim, who suffered a non-life threatening injury, was brought to the hospital by her friends.

Police said no one else reported being injured during the stunt show.

Anyone with information on the incident can call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).