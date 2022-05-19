Spectator shouts 'coward' at Buffalo shooting suspect during court appearance

A courtroom spectator on Thursday shouted "coward" at the 18-year-old white man accused of gunning down 10 people in a racist rampage targeting Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.

Payton Gendron wore an orange jail uniform during his brief appearance in an Erie County courtroom, five days after his arrest at Tops Friendly Market, a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

A judge ordered Gendron to remain in jail without bail as a grand jury weighs charges against him.

"Payton, you’re a coward!" the spectator shouted at Gendron as he was led out of court.

The suspect allegedly drove 200 miles from his home in Conklin, a small town in New York’s southern tier, to carry out the attack.

The victims have been identified as: Roberta Drury, 32, Margus Morrison, 52, Andre Mackneil, 53, Aaron Salter Jr., 55, Geraldine Talley, 62, Celestine Chaney, 65, Heyward Patterson, 67, Katherine Massey, 72, Pearl Young, 77, and Ruth Whitfield, 86.

Salter, a former Buffalo police officer, was working as a security guard at Tops that day and returned fire, striking the suspect, officials said.

But Gendron wore tactical body amor, allowing him to keep shooting and kill Salter, authorities said.

The suspect allegedly posted a 180-page document, revealing plans to attack Black people while citing the racist “great replacement theory” — which falsely states that white Americans are being supplanted by nonwhite people through immigration, interracial marriage and, eventually, violence.

Many of the far-right activists who descended on Charlottesville in 2017 chanted, “Jews will not replace us," among other bigoted slurs and slogans they voiced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.