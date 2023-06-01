Spectators flock to Royal Bath and West Show

Visitors to the show can expect three days of agriculture, equine competition and rural life exhibits

Large crowds have been enjoying the sunshine at the Royal Bath and West Show this year.

The show returned in 2022 for a full event after missing two years because of the Covid pandemic.

It celebrates farming with animal exhibits alongside food, demonstrations and family entertainment.

The event is the largest agricultural show in the west of England and more than 100,000 people are expected to attend over the three days.

Alongside the agriculture is entertainment including musical performances

The show has family entertainment as well as displays designed specifically for children

The focus of the show, held in Shepton Mallet from 1 to 3 June, is the best of British agriculture and rural life exhibits.

The livestock Grand Parade will showcase the championship-winning beef and dairy cattle, as well as pigs and sheep, while equine competitors can claim prestigious show jumping accolades or have a chance to qualify for the Horse of the Year Show.

Competitors from across the South West have entered the contests in the show, such as the Floral Art competition and the British Cider Championships.

The livestock classes are at the centre of the show with beef, dairy, sheep, and pigs featuring on every day of the event

All aspects of rural life are at the showground in Shepton Mallet

The floral art competition attracts entries from right across the South West

Europe's biggest cider competition takes place at the show

.