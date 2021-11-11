Spectators watch SpaceX rocket launch from Florida
Spectators at Space View Park in Titusville, Florida watched as SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. (Nov. 11)
Spectators at Space View Park in Titusville, Florida watched as SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. (Nov. 11)
A study combining linguistic, genetic and archaeological evidence has traced the origins of the family of languages including modern Japanese, Korean, Turkish and Mongolian and the people who speak them to millet farmers who inhabited a region in northeastern China about 9,000 years ago. The findings detailed on Wednesday document a shared genetic ancestry for the hundreds of millions of people who speak what the researchers call Transeurasian languages across an area stretching more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km). The findings illustrate how humankind's embrace of agriculture following the Ice Age powered the dispersal of some of the world's major language families.
SpinLaunch, a startup working on a kinetic space launch system, has successfully completed its first prototype flight. It’s a major milestone for the seven-year-old company as it works toward a test of its full-scale system. The concept behind that system is pretty wild: Essentially, SpinLaunch wants to get to orbit by using a large, vacuum-sealed chamber and a hypersonic tether to spin a spacecraft at a high enough velocity -- up to 5,000 miles per hour -- to escape the atmosphere.
Rocket Lab is hoping to advance its reusability program one step forward tonight, when it will attempt to recover the booster from its Electron rocket for the third time. The “Love at First Insight” mission is set to take off at 11:25 PM EST from the company’s launch facility on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. You can watch the launch live on Rocket Lab’s website here.
A Space X Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch the Crew-3 expedition to the International Space Station at 9:03 tonight. Here's what you need to know
Liftoff of Crew-3! At 9:03 p.m. Nov. 10, four NASA and SpaceX astronauts launched from Kennedy Space Center on a six-month mission to the ISS.
Here's how to find which moon phase you were born under using your birth chart, plus what it means for your personality traits, according to astrology.
An image of the first untethered spacewalk from 1984 has been altered to include mountain ranges on Earth's surface.
NASA is pushing back the Artemis program’s 2024 moon landing goal set by the Trump administration and is putting an additional $2.5 billion toward the Colorado-designed Orion capsule that will take astronauts there. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Tuesday afternoon outlined changes to the space agency’s Artemis program for lunar missions, for which the Orion spacecraft is being designed and built by Jefferson County-based Lockheed Martin Space. President Donald Trump, nearly three years ago, set an aspirational goal of returning U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024, with NASA promising the mission would include the first woman to step on the moon.
The "fear scream"-like bee noise prompts colony members to gather and spread dung around the hive's entrance to repel the giant hornets.
Pensacola residents were treated to a dazzling front row seat as Dragon Endeavour made a safe splashdown off the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola.
Now that Blue Origin's lawsuit against NASA is over, the agency can work with SpaceX to build its next human moon lander. But it will take a while.
Eternals writers admit that Marvel Comics' ancient Devourer of Worlds, Galactus, might be on his way to Earth soon in the MCU. The post ETERNALS Writers Tease the Coming of Galactus to the MCU appeared first on Nerdist.
NASA had to delay the flight due to an astronaut medical issue - not an emergency and not related to COVID-19. Now the astronauts are ready to fly.
Moderna is disputing some claims by the National Institutes of Health that it was behind the invention of the company's mRNA coronavirus vaccine, raising the stakes in the debate over the government's ability to exert influence over the availability and price of the vaccine in the future. At the core of the dispute is the contribution of NIH-funded scientists who worked closely with Moderna at the dawn of the pandemic to develop the groundbreaking vaccine.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter fo
SpaceX expects to launch Crew-3 at 9PM Eastern — watch the livestream here.
Just two days after SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space Station, it’s sending another quartet to orbit. Check out the launch live on the video above -- SpaceX will start providing coverage from 4:45 PM EDT, with liftoff scheduled for 9:03 PM EDT. You can also watch a livestream of the launch on the NASA TV YouTube channel.
Elon Musk's net worth has soared since onset of the pandemic. And even when he loses billions, he's still significantly wealthier than Jeff Bezos.
It's not yet clear how the warm trend will impact marine life in the Great Lakes, if at all, but experts say the potential is there.
The launch comes just two days after another SpaceX capsule brought four astronauts back to Earth.
Launch services provider Spaceflight Inc. said Tuesday it will deploy customer spacecraft to two distinct orbits for the first time, as the company seeks to expand the capabilities of its Sherpa line of orbital transfer vehicles. Orbital transfer vehicles (OTV) have become a popular way for satellites to reach their final destinations in orbit, allowing smaller space companies to forego the cost and mass of having their own propulsion system while also splitting the cost of an OTV -- similar to how SpaceX lets companies split the cost of launch under its rideshare mission program.