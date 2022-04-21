Has Spectra Systems Corporation's (LON:SPSY) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Spectra Systems' (LON:SPSY) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Spectra Systems' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Spectra Systems is:

18% = US$5.1m ÷ US$28m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Spectra Systems' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Spectra Systems seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Spectra Systems' moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Spectra Systems' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 0.1% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is SPSY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SPSY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Spectra Systems Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 94% (or a retention ratio of 5.9%) for Spectra Systems suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Spectra Systems has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 99%.

Summary

In total, it does look like Spectra Systems has some positive aspects to its business. Specifically, its high ROE which likely led to the growth in earnings. Bear in mind, the company reinvests little to none of its profits, which means that investors aren't necessarily reaping the full benefits of the high rate of return. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

