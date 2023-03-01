Spectral MD Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: US$0.021 loss per share (vs US$0.054 loss in FY 2021)

Spectral MD Holdings (LON:SMD) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$25.4m (up 67% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: US$2.91m (loss narrowed by 46% from FY 2021).

  • US$0.021 loss per share (improved from US$0.054 loss in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Spectral MD Holdings Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 40% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.1% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Medical Equipment industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Spectral MD Holdings.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

