Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) shareholders have earned a 32% return over the last year

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 32%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

With just CA$1,517,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Spectral Medical to have proven its business plan. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Spectral Medical has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Our data indicates that Spectral Medical had CA$3.5m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in June 2022. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. So the fact that the stock is up 138% in the last year shows that high risks can lead to high rewards, sometimes. Investors must really like its potential. The image below shows how Spectral Medical's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Spectral Medical has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 32% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Spectral Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Spectral Medical is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

