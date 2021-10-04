Spectris' (LON:SXS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 12th of November to UK£0.23. This will take the annual payment from 1.8% to 1.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Spectris' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Spectris' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 17.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 44%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Spectris Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was UK£0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.69. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.5% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Spectris has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Spectris' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Spectris (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

