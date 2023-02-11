Spectris plc (LON:SXS) may have lost UK£117m in value but insiders who invested last year have seen gains of around UK£62k to date

Insiders who bought Spectris plc (LON:SXS) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 3.4% loss. After accounting for the recent loss, the UK£251k worth of shares they purchased is now worth UK£312k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Spectris

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Andrew Heath bought UK£149k worth of shares at a price of UK£25.49 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£31.75), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Spectris insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Spectris

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Spectris insiders have about 0.03% of the stock, worth approximately UK£903k. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Spectris Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Spectris insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Spectris.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

