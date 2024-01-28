The Spectrum: GOP Senate debate; Ohio’s trans restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

The three leading Republicans vying for the party’s Senate nomination faced off on the debate stage, leading to some heated exchanges.

See how they are trying to differentiate themselves before Ohio’s primary election in March.

The Ohio Senate paved the way for the state to curb health care and sports participation for transgender children.

“I hope that this is the last time this legislative session that we’re working to take away the rights of people from the LGBTQ community,” Ohio Senate Minority Leader Sen. Nickie Antonio (D- Cuyahoga County) said.

“There are men, there are women, there are boys and there are girls and they are different,” Ohio Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) said.

Learn when the restrictions will go into effect.

Reality or rhetoric? Republican strategist Bob Clegg and Democratic strategist Brian Rothenberg join the roundtable to break down claims made by the candidates at this past week’s Republican Senate debate.

Follow NBC4’s The Spectrum on Twitter for the latest political news you need to know.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.