Spectrum is hiking prices soon. Here's how much more you'll be paying

New Yorkers will be paying more for their Spectrum services as prices are set to increase at the end of the month.

Among the changes, customers with Spectrum Internet Assist, the company's affordable internet option for low-income households, will see their monthly bill increase by 25% and those with Advanced WiFi will be paying $2 more per month come January 30.

"Spectrum has taken a stand for a new, customer-focused model that provides more value and choice for video entertainment when negotiating all of our programming agreements," says Charter Communications Vice President of Communications Lara Pritchard. "Despite these ongoing efforts, programmers continually raise fees for their content, which are passed through as increased fees to viewers and drive higher costs across the entire industry."

Which Spectrum services will get a price hike in NY

Spectrum customers in New York will see price increases ranging between $2-5 beginning at the end of January.

Spectrum customers with the following services will see cost increases ranging from $2 to $5 per month effective with billing cycles beginning Jan. 30.

Spectrum's mandatory broadcast TV surcharge will increase from $23.20 to $25.75 a month .

The company's affordable internet option for low-income households, Spectrum Internet Assist , will increase from $19.99 to $24.99 a month .

Spectrum's monthly HD Box rental fee will increase from $10.99 to $12.50 , as reported by Syracuse.com.

The company's Advanced WiFi charge will increase from $5 to $7 a month .

Spectrum TV Essentials , the company's live streaming service that doesn't require a cable box, will increase from $24.99 to $29.99 a month .

Spectrum's Entertainment View and Latino View packages will each increase from $12 to $15 a month.

Pritchard noted the Spectrum Advanced WiFi price increase is the first the company's made to the optional service since introducing Spectrum WiFi almost seven years ago.

Spectrum's new streaming device: How the XUMO Stream Box could save you money

How to save money on your Spectrum bill

Spectrum customers can switch to the XUMO Stream Box, which Pritchard says will save you the monthly set-top cable box fee. The device costs $5 a month or $60 outright.

Charter Communications also recently announced the ad-supported version of Disney+ is available in all Spectrum TV Select packages at no additional cost.

To learn more about the change and to activate your Disney+ Basic subscription, visit spectrum.com/cp/disney-plus. Customers who already have Disney+ can go to the website or app where Disney+ was purchased to manage your subscriptions to receive the full benefit of the Spectrum-provided service.

In addition to Disney+ Basic, Charter Communications also plans to begin including complimentary access to ESPN+ in its Spectrum TV Select Plus video package in the coming months.

