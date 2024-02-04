The Spectrum: Immigration deal abandoned; Ohio Senate polling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

A bipartisan immigration deal falls apart in Congress after hardline Republicans said the proposal was dead on arrival in the House of Representatives.

“They walked away from everything dealing with immigration reform and borders because they want to be able to run on that,” Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) said.

Hear why Beatty blames partisan politics for the gridlock in Washington, and from Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) on why the deal fell apart.

New polling is out in Ohio’s hotly contested Senate race, the first poll since Donald Trump endorsed candidate Bernie Moreno.

Was it enough to move the needle with voters?

Ohio taxpayers are still footing the bill for two coal plants subsidized by the tainted House Bill 6.

“To the tune of $153,000 per day,” Common Cause Ohio’s Catherine Turcer said.

Hear why state leaders are facing pushback for their calls to repeal the remaining portions of the bill.

Democratic strategist Greg Haas and Republican strategist Terry Casey join the roundtable to discuss those Ohio Senate poll numbers as well as the on-again, off-again deal for border security.

Follow NBC4’s The Spectrum on Twitter for the latest political news you need to know.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.