The Spectrum: Looking back on Ohio politics in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on a special hour-long edition of The Spectrum:
A special wide-ranging, year-end interview with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, touching on several topics including economic growth, immigration, and what’s next in the state’s abortion battle.
A look back at some of the biggest stories in politics this year, from the conviction of Ohio’s former House speaker in federal court to infighting between Republicans both at the Statehouse and on Capitol Hill.
At the roundtable, Republican strategists Terry Casey and Ryan Stubenrauch, Democratic strategist Dale Butland, and Innovation Ohio CEO Desiree Tims reflect on 2023 and what it could mean for elections in 2024.
