The Spectrum: Moreno, Brown on Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

On Monday night, three Republicans vying for the party’s Senate nomination will face off on the debate stage.

“People want outsiders,” said candidate and businessman Bernie Moreno. “They’re sick and tired of career politicians.”

Hear what Moreno says sets him apart from state Sen. Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Those Republicans are looking to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown.

“I’ll let the rich guys fight it out in the primary and then can say whatever they want,” Brown said of his Republican opponents.

Hear what Brown’s focus is as he faces what could be his most challenging re-election campaign yet.

Republican strategist Will Hinman and Democratic strategist Dale Butland join the roundtable to weigh on former President Donald Trump’s win in the Iowa caucus, the Republican Senate debate, and just how vulnerable is Brown’s Senate seat?

Follow NBC4’s The Spectrum on Twitter for the latest political news you need to know.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.