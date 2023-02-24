Spectrum News photographer Jesse Walden recalls Florida shooting that killed colleague Dylan Lyons

Spectrum News photographer Jesse Walden recalled the moment a gunman ambushed him and his colleague, reporter Dylan Lyons, who did not survive the attack.

The journalists were setting up for a live shot on Wednesday evening in Pine Hills, Fla. — where 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin was shot and killed earlier in the day — when the shooting started. Walden said he did not initially realize he and Lyons were the intended targets, and instead assumed he was clipped by a stray bullet.

“I see that he’s shooting at me. I was assuming he was shooting at a house or something behind me, and I just happened to catch a bullet,” he told KOB from his hospital bed in Florida. “But he kept shooting at me.”

Walden attempted to take cover and ducked behind the wheel of his car as the gunman shot directly into the vehicle.

Lyons, who was in the passenger seat, was struck and killed. Walden said he was waiting for the medics to arrive when he learned of his friend’s fate.

“I guess he got shot in the heart,” he said.

“Dylan was a reporter I worked with every day,” Walden added. “We were best friends.”

Another two people, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and her mother were shot. The younger victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspected gunman, Keith Melvin Moses, was arrested and charged with Augustin’s murder. He is currently being held without bond.

Authorities said more charges will follow in the shootings of the journalists and the mother and daughter.