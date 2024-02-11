The Spectrum: Ohio State Strauss fallout; justice criticized

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Ohio State University paid $6 million for an independent study into decades of sexual abuse by one of its doctors, and now, it’s trying to keep that study out of federal court. Now, some of those survivors are calling foul.

Criticism this week for an Ohio Supreme Court justice who sat in judgment of one of his cases.

Hear what Ohio Justice Joe Deters has to say about accusations of ethics violations.

A magistrate ruled that Gov. Mike DeWine overstepped his authority and took improper action when he kicked his own appointee off the board for the state’s teachers’ pension fund.

Hear what’s next for STRS.

Former Congressional candidate Morgan Harper and Republican strategist Bob Clegg weigh in on perceived ethics violations at the Ohio Supreme Court, and legal troubles surrounding Donald Trump.

