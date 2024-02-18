The Spectrum: Ohio Supreme Court; state teachers pensions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

Calls for ethics investigations of the Ohio Supreme Court are growing louder.

“At the highest level, the Ohio Supreme Court is really at risk here,” attorney Bradley Frick said.

Hear why Frick said partisan politics are making those calls fall on deaf ears.

Ohio educators are frustrated about another appointment to the board of the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS).

“This is indicative of a bigger problem of teachers not being respected for the work that they do,” said Ohio Federation of Teachers President Melissa Cropper.

Hear how educators say the move could worsen Ohio’s teacher shortage.

“Things that are done in the dark always come to light,” said Tyler Fehrman, the whistleblower in the House Bill 6 corruption scandal.

Fehrman speaks out as former FirstEnergy executives and Ohio’s former top utility regulator face new indictments. Hear why he thinks the investigation won’t stop there.

Republican strategist Matt Dole and Democratic strategist David Pepper join the roundtable to discuss the HB6 bribery scandal and the integrity of the state supreme court.

