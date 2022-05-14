Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPPI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The US$135m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$158m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$138m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$43m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 68%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

