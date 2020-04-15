Some Spectur (ASX:SP3) Shareholders Are Down 33%

Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 33% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Given that Spectur didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Spectur increased its revenue by 48%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 33% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ASX:SP3 Income Statement April 15th 2020 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Spectur's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Spectur shareholders are happy with the loss of 33% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 24%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Spectur better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Spectur (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

