Speculation grows Ghislaine Maxwell is planting appearances to throw the public off her scent

Since the arrest of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein last month, the whereabouts of his former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, has been the subject of intense scrutiny.

But in a photograph published on Thursday, Miss Maxwell appears relaxed and apparently happy to pose at a burger chain in the Hollywood Hills.

What led America’s most watched woman, who has not been photographed in public since 2016, to appear at one of the most recognisable places in one of the most photographed cities in the world?

The emergence of the picture, reportedly taken on Monday afternoon, has led to speculation that Miss Maxwell may be planting appearances to avoid public scrutiny. Fittingly, she was reportedly reading a book on the "secret lives" of CIA operatives. Once spotted, Miss Maxwell then reportedly told an onlooker: "Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here".

The spotlight on the 57-year-old intensified last week when unsealed court documents revealed she was accused of playing a key role in procuring young girls for Epstein. Miss Maxwell has never been charged with any crime, and has always denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein’s sexual abuses.

Epstein once described Maxwell as his "best friend" Credit: Patrick McMullan /Getty More

But in the aftermath of Epstein’s death in prison, awaiting a trial on fresh charges involving underage girls, the US attorney general William Barr warned "any co-conspirators should not rest easy" and lawyers for Epstein’s accusers are said to be keen to speak to Miss Maxwell as the conspiracy case into Epstein’s network continues.

Workers at the In-and-Out burger bar on the intersection of a motorway cornering the Hollywood Hills were under strict instruction not to divulge any detail of Miss Maxwell’s unexpected visit on Monday. The photos, obtained by the New York Post, show the socialite sat hunched over a burger, wearing a pair of glasses and with two plastic cups on her table.

In a second shot, she appears to be posing with her glasses removed and a book placed in front of her. A smartphone is sat on the opposite side of the table, suggesting she was not dining alone.

When asked about Miss Maxwell’s appearance, In-and-Out employees claimed to have been gagged by their employer and under strict orders "not to speak behalf of In-and-Out".

Miss Maxwell’s links to Los Angeles are tenuous, with her circle of socialite and reality star friends anchored to the east coast. Terra Mar, her ocean preservation effort which she shuttered in July when Epstein was arrested for a second time, is linked to surfing and beach cleanup initiatives across the west coast, including Santa Monica beach. The Los Angeles based organisers who helped promote Terra Mar were nowhere to be found on Thursday evening.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago club in 2000 Credit: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images More