Speculative SHIB Market Sees Increased 'HODLing'

Shiba inu (SHIB), the meme cryptocurrency, is seeing signs of green shoots in the form of investor interest in HODLing – crypto slang referring to buy and hold for the long-term.

The number of "hodlers" or addresses holding the self-proclaimed dogecoin killer for more than a year has jumped by a staggering 1,900% to 3,750 since late January, data tracked by blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock show. The number of "traders" or addresses holding for less than one month has declined by 38% to 49,790.

The balance held by long term investors has increased by 127% to 27.93 trillion during the same period. The tally has increased 57% in the past 30 days alone.

The balance held by "cruisers," or addresses with a holding period of one to 12 months has dropped by 2% since January, while the number of coins held by traders has increased 40% to $32 trillion.

The slight tilt toward HODLing is perhaps a welcome development for the cryptocurrency, which is often criticized for being a gamblers' darling. Analysts consider a surge in SHIB's valuation as a sign of froth and the crypto bull market nearing an end.

"SHIB hodlers remain unfazed and accumulated during the past weeks and it's paying off with today's Robinhood announcement," IntoTheBlock said in a Telegram broadcast.