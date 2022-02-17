Speculators Drive 700% Jump in Former SPACs With Low Floats

Bailey Lipschultz
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Speculative investors are piling into shares of companies that went public by merging with blank-check firms with low floats.

At one point on Thursday, luxury travel company Inspirato Inc. soared as much as 772% while Cepton Inc. surged 746% and Middle Eastern Spotify Technology SA rival Anghami Inc. tripled. The three recently combined with SPACs, or special-purpose acquisition companies, that saw the majority of investors opt to return their shares in the shell company for cash.

Roughly 98.5% of public shares in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp., the SPAC that brought Inspirato public, were redeemed for cash by investors ahead of the deal close, according to a filing on Feb. 14. That means less than 300,000 public shares remained for the combination after the deal combination, the filing showed. Investors in the blank-check stocks that brought Cepton and Anghami acted similarly, with redemption rates above 90% for each.

Retail investors jumped on the trend with Inspirato and Anghami among the trending tickers in trader chatroom Stocktwits. Inspirato was among the ten most traded assets on Fidelity’s platform Thursday. in New York.

SPACs allow investors the option to redeem their shares if they don’t like the deal. Redemption rates have skyrocketed to roughly 90% on average this month, meaning the newly-public companies now tend to have very low share floats, which in turn can exacerbate price swings.

In true form, Inspirato, Cepton and Anghami lost a good portion of those earlier gains by the time of the close. The three shares fell in postmarket trading.

(Adds link to the filing in 2nd paragraph, adds postmarket trading in last paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

