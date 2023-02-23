Speculators Propel Triple-Digit Rallies in Blank Checks, De-SPACs

(Bloomberg) -- Speculative investors flocked to low-float blank-check stocks and firms that recently completed tie-ups, driving price swings reminiscent of the go-go days for SPACs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ocean Biomedical Inc. at one point surged as much as 453% Thursday, triggering at least 11 trading halts, while special-purpose acquisition companies Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. spiked 163% and Lionheart III Corp. soared 113%. The swings came as holders redeemed more than 98% of public shares in the SPACs for cash, according to disclosures over the past month.

Similar volatility has been apparent in a range of companies that have seen the majority of investors bail on SPAC deals, drawing traders anxious to flip the low-float stocks. It continues a trend that resembles gambling more than investing as speculators push stocks far above their fundamental values in hopes of pocketing a quick profit.

The risks that come with chasing rallies were also on display Thursday. Intuitive Machines Inc., which had soared 1,200% in a raucous stretch to briefly become the best performing ex-SPAC, tumbled as much as 40% on Thursday. The stock has wiped out 63% from an intraday high hit on Wednesday.

Read more: Space Billionaire’s Fortune Surges on Ambition to Beat China to Moon

The volatility garnered attention from retail traders as Ocean Biomedical, Lionheart III and Intuitive Machines were among the trending tickers in trader chatroom Stocktwits. Ocean Biomedical was among the five most-traded assets on Fidelity’s platform as of 11:11 am in New York, with buy orders outpacing those to sell.

SPACs are known as blank checks because they raise money from investors in an initial public offering with the goal of buying a private business that isn’t identified yet. The vehicle enables investors to redeem shares for cash if they don’t like the deal or simply wish to recoup their investment. Redemption rates have held above 90% on average this year, meaning the newly-public companies now tend to have very low share floats, which in turn can exacerbate price swings.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.