Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The benchmark 10-year note hit nearly 3% on Friday after Germany reported record-high increases in monthly producer prices, which are seen as a leading indicator for inflation. The 10-year's yield hit a four week high of 2.998% in late morning trading before backing off a bit. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 363,128 contracts on Tuesday, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 286,478 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. The increase in contracts suggests speculators expect rates to rise and that the Fed will keep hiking rates aggressively. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 180,858 208,434 Short 394,906 380,655 Net -214,048 -172,221 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 265,741 298,631 Short 733,116 649,634 Net -467,375 -351,003 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 209,821 269,699 Short 572,949 556,177 Net -363,128 -286,478 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 88,791 87,700 Short 136,116 135,286 Net -47,325 -47,586 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 55,063 47,821 Short 429,986 409,137 Net -374,923 -361,316 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 429,027 447,560 Short 3,298,904 3,333,539 Net -2,869,877 -2,885,979 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 243,264 172,597 Short 154,606 171,636 Net 88,658 961 (Reporting by Herb Lash in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street ends down as yields rise; indexes post weekly losses

    U.S. stocks fell on Friday in a broad selloff led by megacaps as U.S. bond yields rose, with the S&P 500 posting losses for the week after four straight weeks of gains. Amazon.com, Apple and Microsoft all fell and were the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year note nearly hitting 3%, after Germany reported record-high increases in monthly producer prices.

  • Ontario Fund Gains as Infrastructure Counters Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said infrastructure gains countered losses in public equities, venture growth and credit, giving the retirement-fund manager a 1.2% net return in the first half of the year. “We’ve changed the composition of the portfolio a lot over the last two years to find value, whether it’s being our move out of fixed income into private companies, or move into assets where we can cover some of the issues and risks of inflation, which performed very well in the

  • Tijuana sewage problem: U.S. and Mexico agree to clean up ocean

    A binational agreement between the United States and Mexico has pledged to invest $447 million into fixing the contaminated ocean waters caused by Tijuana sewage flow.

  • Streaming: Sports may 'be the last thing holding the cable bundle together,' expert says

    Axios Media Reporter Sara Fischer breaks down the latest decisions being made at Warner Bros. Discovery after CNN's Brian Stelter leaves the network and reorganizes programming, in addition to looking at the overall streaming landscape, the Big Ten's media deal, and Oracle's audit of TikTok.

  • 10-year Treasury yield hits highest in month as Fed’s Barkin says officials will do what it takes to fight inflation

    U.S. bond yields rose on Friday, sending the 10- and 30-year maturities up for a third straight week, as traders assessed how high Federal Reserve officials might take interest rates to combat persistent inflation. The yield on the 2-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD02Y) was up 3.2 basis points at  3.265% versus 3.233% late Thursday. It rose less than 1 basis point for the week.

  • Kochava sues FTC over allegations of leaking personal health data on abortion clinic visits

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan details how Walmart is expanding abortion coverage for its employees, while a new lawsuit shows how the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) might defend health data after being sued by Kochava.

  • Cambodia says it's helping foreigners scammed by traffickers

    Cambodia on Friday said it is attempting to aid foreigners who have been victimized by human traffickers, after Taiwan said it is seeking to free more than 300 of its citizens who were lured to the Southeast Asian nation by organized crime groups. The mostly well-educated young people were promised high wages for tech jobs, but then were forced to work in call centers, scamming mainly mainland Chinese into making payments for non-existent government fees or investment opportunities. Interior Minister Sar Kheng said his ministry is launching a nationwide check of all foreigners living in Cambodia, aside from embassy personnel.

  • HBO Max series ‘House of Dragons’ revives Game of Thrones fan interest in streaming service

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal explains how the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series may draw fans back to HBO's streaming service.

  • A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says

    Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio Can Make It Happen

    These passive-income powerhouses average a 9.73% yield, which means an initial investment of $37,000, split equally, would net you $300/month in dividend income.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%

    Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

    An EV startup whose sleek design reminds some people of the Batmobile, accumulates losses and internal struggles.

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    If you are an individual investor, you can follow the "smart money" since these institutions are required to make periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bridgewater Associates, founded in 1975 and now with about $150 billion of assets under management, has become one of the largest hedge funds in the world. As of June 30, the institutional investor owned more than 6.7 million shares valued at over $970 million.

  • Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

    The largest automaker in the world by market cap is imminently conducting a stock split. Here's the 411 on what you need to know.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • 3 Highly-Ranked REITs Paying Investors Handsomely

    Investing in REITs allows individual investors to earn a share of the income generated through commercial real estate ownership without having to own commercial real estate.