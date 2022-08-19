Speculators raise U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts -CFTC

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The benchmark 10-year note hit nearly 3% on Friday after Germany reported record-high increases in monthly producer prices, which are seen as a leading indicator for inflation. The 10-year's yield hit a four week high of 2.998% in late morning trading before backing off a bit. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 363,128 contracts on Tuesday, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 286,478 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. The increase in contracts suggests speculators expect rates to rise and that the Fed will keep hiking rates aggressively. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 180,858 208,434 Short 394,906 380,655 Net -214,048 -172,221 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 265,741 298,631 Short 733,116 649,634 Net -467,375 -351,003 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 209,821 269,699 Short 572,949 556,177 Net -363,128 -286,478 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 88,791 87,700 Short 136,116 135,286 Net -47,325 -47,586 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 55,063 47,821 Short 429,986 409,137 Net -374,923 -361,316 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 429,027 447,560 Short 3,298,904 3,333,539 Net -2,869,877 -2,885,979 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Aug 2022 Prior week week Long 243,264 172,597 Short 154,606 171,636 Net 88,658 961 (Reporting by Herb Lash in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)