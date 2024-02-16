Speech and debate students secure spots at nationals

Feb. 16—Twenty local speech and debate stars shined over the weekend at the 2024 West District national qualifying tournament.

Ten students from Glacier High School, eight from Flathead High School and two students from Columbia Falls qualified for the national tournament scheduled June 16-21 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Seventeen schools from Montana competed in the national qualifying tournament held Feb. 9-10 at Helena High School.

Glacier won the overall tournament sweepstakes trophy. The team also brought home the Speech Sweepstakes trophy.

Flathead placed third overall in the two-day tournament and brought home the Congress sweepstakes trophy. In the Speech Sweepstakes, Flathead placed second.

"This is such a different tournament for us," said Glacier head coach Greg Adkins.

He noted that at the national level, students have the opportunity to compete in events such as Congressional Debate (House or Senate), for example, which they don't have in Montana tournaments, while other Montana events aren't offered such as Memorized Public Address and Impromptu Speaking.

"Our kids had three reasons for competing this weekend — to showcase their talents as a team, qualify for nationals, and send a message about the strength and competitiveness of the Glacier team. Our team was so disappointed in our third-place finish at the state tournament two weeks ago. This was a chance to reset the story," Adkins said.

The qualifying tournament caps the Montana Speech and Debate season that included state titles for Flathead and Columbia Falls in Class AA and Class A, respectively.

"It's been a long and crazy season. After a thrilling finish at state, we have eight national qualifiers looking forward to the competition in Des Moines, Iowa, this June," Flathead head coach Shannon O'Donnell said.

Whitefish High School also competed.

Students may only compete in one event at nationals, which is expected to draw 6,700 students vying to be one of 42 champions, according to the National Speech & Debate Association. The fundraising now begins to cover travel expenses to attend nationals. People interested in donating should contact the head coaches at the respective high schools.

Following is a list of individual results.

Original Oratory

1. Ethan Grant (national qualifier)

2. Quindy Gronley, Glacier (national qualifier)

3. Ellie Fiala, Glacier (national qualifier)

6. Astir Pulsifer, Whitefish

Informative Speaking

1. Alden Lamson, Glacier (national qualifier)

2. Meyer Fauth, Glacier (national qualifier)

3. Lucy Downey, Flathead (first alternate)

4. Isabelle McKoy, Glacier

6. Scarlet Burke, Whitefish

U.S. Extemporaneous Speaking

2. Sophia Bourriague, Glacier (national qualifier)

3. Ethan Grant, Glacier (vacated to compete in Original Oratory)

4. Blake Lindemann, Glacier (vacated to compete in International Extemporaneous)

7. Kendall Dolan, Glacier

International Extemporaneous Speaking

1. Rachel Ottman, Flathead (vacated, selected for World Schools Debate)

3. Blake Lindemann, Glacier (national qualifier)

5. Jake Milone, Flathead (first alternate)

6. Sophia Bourriague, Glacier (vacated to compete in U.S. Extemporaneous)

Program Oral Interpretation

1. Anya Rountree, Glacier (national qualifier)

2. Lindy Porter, Flathead (national qualifier)

3. Ada Milner, Flathead High School (first alternate)

4. Ellie Fiala, Glacier (vacated to compete in Original Oratory)

5. Natalie Young, Flathead

Dramatic Interpretation

1. Noel Cantrell, Glacier (national qualifier)

3. Annabeth O'Shea , Glacier (first alternate)

5. Jax Stebbins-Han, Flathead

Humorous Interpretation

6. Kajsa Mohr, Columbia Falls

Duo Interpretation

1. Ben Moore and Ryan Kitzmiller, Flathead (national qualifiers)

2. Tag Schow and Siarah Holden, Flathead (national qualifiers)

3. Lucas Counts and Kajsa Mohr, Columbia Falls (first alternates)

5. Adina Lockwood and Collin Olson, Flathead

6. Alden Lamson, Quindy Gronley, Glacier

Lincoln-Douglas Debate

1. Anya Denmark, Glacier (national qualifier)

Policy Debate

2. Lauren Rogers and Boone Shanks, Columbia Falls (national qualifiers)

3. Kynsleigh Gould and Eleanor Hollingsworth, Columbia Falls (first alternates)

4. Bjorn Bungener and Jake Dunker, Whitefish

Public Forum Debate

3. Kennady Garvin and Josh Lee, Glacier (first alternates)

4. Quinn Caudle and Christopher Daenzer, Columbia Falls

Congressional Debate House

3. Mitchell Johnson, Flathead (national qualifier)

5. Brody Turner, Flathead (first alternate)

6. B Poitra, Flathead

8. Alyssa Conrad, Glacier

Congressional Debate Senate

1. Kaylee Hampton, Flathead (national qualifier)

6. Aerreck Haroldson, Flathead

Big Questions Debate

4. Brett Pesola, Flathead

5. Robert Knowles, Glacier

6. Jack Blodgett, Flathead

7. Celestine Young, Columbia Falls

8. Asher Stanfield, Glacier

