In speech on voting rights, Biden says, 'The big lie is just that: a big lie.'

Delivering a speech in Philadelphia on protecting the right to vote, President Biden criticized efforts to restrict voting because of what critics say were irregularities in the 2020 election. Pointing out that the results were highly scrutinized and examined, Biden said, "The big lie is just that: a big lie."

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: It's clear. For those who challenge the results and question the integrity of the election, no other election has ever been held under such scrutiny and such high standards. The big lie is just that-- a big lie.

[CHEERING]

2020 election. It's not hyperbole to suggest the most examined and the fullest expression off the will of the people in the history of this nation. This should be celebrated. The example of America at its best. But instead, we continue to see an example of human nature at its worst. Something darker and more sinister. In America, if you lose, you accept the results, you follow the Constitution, you try again.

You don't call facts fake and then try to bring down the American experiment just because you're unhappy. That's not statesmanship.

[APPLAUSE]

That's not statesmanship. That's selfishness. That's not democracy. It's a denial of the right to vote.