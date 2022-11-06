‘I was speechless’: Neighbors react to shooting, manhunt for suspect in Henry County

Even a day later, Henry County sheriff’s deputies are still making their presence felt on the streets near Hopewell Place and Baylor Circle.

It’s near the scene of a deadly shooting that took place on Friday.

The sheriff made a very public promise that same day.

“Mr. Thomas, I suggest you turn yourself in because we will not eat, sleep or rest until you turn yourself in. Turn yourself in,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

The manhunt continues for the suspected shooter, Brentson Bernard Thomas.

Thomas has two large New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck, officials said.

As of Saturday, police had located the gray four-door Toyota Camry he was last seen in.

Detectives are hopeful a $20,000 reward will help to flush out Thomas.

It was at Haddon Place Apartments where a Henry County detention officer was shot. He was flown to the hospital in critical condition. A second shooting victim died from his injuries.

“I was shocked. I was speechless. I was devastated,” Keela Lanier, a resident, told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin.

Lanier is one of several residents who told Channel 2 Action News the name of the victim who perished. Since investigators have not released his name, Channel 2 Action News has decided not to mention it.

Residents also told Channel 2 Action News he was a maintenance worker there.

“He was very sweet, had a gentle spirit, a very fine young man. I’m really saddened by this loss,” Lanier said.

The start of this manhunt was a major disruption, striking fear and raising safety concerns among neighbors.

While Lanier is still reeling over news of the double shooting and loss of life, her thoughts are also with the families.

“So, I’m praying for both parties,” Lanier said. “Praying for everybody’s family that they get some kind of peace and condolence.”

