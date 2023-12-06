Need for speed: New Lamborghini dealership opens in Naples, unveils hybrid Revuelto

Lamborghini this week opened a new dealership along Tamiami Trail East in Naples, its sixth in Florida.

Naples just became a bit faster.

Automobili Lamborghini has announced the opening of its first showroom in Naples. The Italian-based company with this iconic charging bull logo had its grand opening this week at the dealership, 5154 Tamiami Trail E.

Those attending the event included Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini chairman and CEO; Federico Foschini, chief marketing and sales officer; and Andrea Baldi, Automobili Lamborghini America CEO.

Winkelmann said in a news release that 2023 has been a year of growth and evolution for Lamborghini, as the company celebrates its 60th anniversary.

New hybrid Revuelto unveiled in Naples

As part of the ceremony, Lamborghini made the world premiere of its first V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV, the Revuelto, with more than 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of 217 mph.

“As we continue our journey into an era of electrified vehicles, it is critical that we expand our retail footprint, particularly in the United States, which is Lamborghini’s strongest market globally," Winkelmann.

"Nationally, Florida is the second largest region in terms of sales and a key component to our success. Naples specifically is home to an affluent community of super car enthusiasts, making it an ideal location for our sixth showroom in the Sunshine State.”

Florida accounts for 19% of Lamborghini's U.S. sales

The opening of the Naples showroom comes at a time of immense growth for Lamborghini, the news release said, as the company’s sales, turnover and profitability for the first nine months of 2023 surpassed the operating result from the previous fiscal year.

And in the U.S., Lamborghini delivered a total of 2,342 vehicles ― a 4% increase over 2022 ― with Florida accounting for 19% of total sales.

Lamborghini Naples is a state-of-the-art facility, with floor-to-ceiling windows "that give the showroom a jewel box effect."

